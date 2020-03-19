Global  

Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)· After Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The Verge


NYC mayor pleads with Elon Musk to start producing ventilators

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a direct plea to Elon Musk, asking the CEO of Tesla and...
TechCrunch - Published


Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators [Video]

Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators

Late last night, Elon Musk promised a fan that Tesla “will make ventilators if there is a shortage.” Several hours later, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that there is a national shortage, took him..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
De Blasio Asks Elon Musk For Ventilators [Video]

De Blasio Asks Elon Musk For Ventilators

Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals with CoronaVirus Patients.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published
