megan corona 3-19

"city and health officials here in the tr?

State addressing the first three confirmed cases of covid 19."

Early this afternoon, deaconess hospital officials announced a patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The patient is from vanderburgh county......the individual contacted the hospital through the free deaconess clinic live video visit and was sent for curbside testing.

The patient has been notified and is currently quarantined at home.

Earlier toda?the green river district health department announced two confirmed cases of covi?19.

"the two cases are not relate?they both have reported recent travel history before the onset of symptoms. while these are the first cases that we have reporte?we were expecting this.

We're not surprised by this and were prepared to respond."

One case is a 63 year old woman that lives in henderson count?

Health officials say she was sent for curbside testing at deaconess midtown.

The second cas?

A 51 year old man that lives in daviess count?

Health officials say the case was tested in the community by one of the community physician?

Owensboro health does not have any confirmed cases of c?

Vid 19 in the hospital.

Both kentucky patients are doing okay and are being isolated in their homes.

"the thing the public needs to remember is that this was expecte?it's going to be oka?we are prepared but everyone has to do their par?while we dont want anyone to panic they have to take it seriously."

And of course officials are continuing to reminding people to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

