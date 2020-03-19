Global  

Does anything help defend against COVID-19?

The reality is that doctors say there is no known cure for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Cincinnati, is very blunt about hopes of miracle cures.

“It is not clear there is any supplement or anything you can do that will protect you from coronavirus,” he told us.

