Coronavirus: Italy death toll overtakes China’s; Pope Francis releases message

Italy has surpassed China in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus infection.

Over 3,400 people have succumbed due to coronavirus in Italy while there is an increase of 4,480 positive cases, taking the total number of people who are currently positive in Italy of 33,190.

Meanwhile, the Pope has also released a message asking people to pray for Italy.

