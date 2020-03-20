EVSC OFFERS LUNCH

A reminder this morning for parents and caregivers?

Evansville vanderburgh school corporation is joining other area schools in providing free lunches to students during the closures.

Thirteen elementary schools, including caze, cedar hall, delaware and lincoln?

All will be providing free lunch.

You can stop by any of the locations from 11:30 to 12:30 today.

A student must be present to pick up the free lunch that is available to anyone 18 or younger.

Schools in warrick county and in owensboro are offering similar programs. for a full list of the locations where you can grab a free lunch?

Head to our website wevv.com.