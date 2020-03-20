Global  

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts hanged l From PM Modi to Kejriwal: Who said what

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts hanged l From PM Modi to Kejriwal: Who said what

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts hanged l From PM Modi to Kejriwal: Who said what

Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the hanging of the Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts and said that ‘justice has prevailed’.

PM Modi also said that it is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the hanging of the convicts and said that we should ensure that no such cases happen in the future.

Watch the full video for more details.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament. Both leaders met for the first time after Delhi Assembly polls. Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kejriwal said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published
CM Kejriwal Meets PM Modi, Says PM Assured All Help For Delhi's Development

CM Kejriwal Meets PM Modi, Says PM Assured All Help For Delhi's Development

CM Kejriwal Meets PM Modi, Says PM Assured All Help For Delhi's Development

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published
