Couple forced to postpone wedding amid coronavirus pandemic

A Nottingham couple who have been planning their wedding for three years have been forced to postpone the big day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bride-to-be Bex Knight, 26, was due to marry fiance Ryan Gregory, 28, on April 17 this year, and said having to postpone until October was "a kick in the teeth".

The Church of England has limited wedding attendance to a maximum of five people - including the bride, groom and vicar.