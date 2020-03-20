Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Couple forced to postpone wedding amid coronavirus pandemic

Couple forced to postpone wedding amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Couple forced to postpone wedding amid coronavirus pandemic

Couple forced to postpone wedding amid coronavirus pandemic

A Nottingham couple who have been planning their wedding for three years have been forced to postpone the big day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bride-to-be Bex Knight, 26, was due to marry fiance Ryan Gregory, 28, on April 17 this year, and said having to postpone until October was "a kick in the teeth".

The Church of England has limited wedding attendance to a maximum of five people - including the bride, groom and vicar.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Adriana1o5

Adriana Spreading Kindness: Couple Forced To Postpone Their Wedding Donate Flowers To The Elderly – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/Us1KJOfeou 7 hours ago

steelerpenbuc

Mary Albanesi Spreading Kindness: Couple Forced To Postpone Their Wedding Donate Flowers To The Elderly https://t.co/oFTEFc2qMf 14 hours ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Spreading Kindness: Couple Forced To Postpone Their Wedding .. https://t.co/wFxEX90vRD https://t.co/wQHimhDJi8 15 hours ago

HCTGuk

Here Comes The Groom Change the Date: When Forced to Postpone their Wedding, This Couple Chose to see the Funny Side!… https://t.co/ONmcw3kCGT 17 hours ago

TattooedBrides

Tattooed Brides New Rock n Roll Bride post Change the Date: When Forced to Postpone their Wedding, This Couple Chose to see the Fun… https://t.co/sc4xNWFECB 18 hours ago

Mariajose_Agost

Maria Jose Agost Change the Date: When Forced to Postpone their Wedding, This Couple Chose to see the Funny Side! https://t.co/WqBpkkmoGu 18 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Spreading Kindness: Couple Forced To Postpone Their Wedding .. https://t.co/XOtzdJukLF 20 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Spreading Kindness: Couple Forced To Postpone Their Wedding Donate Flowers To The Elderly https://t.co/4nb8n5kv85 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.