State Department Issues Highest Warning For All International Travel

State Department Issues Highest Warning For All International Travel
All Americans are urged to return from abroad. Suzanne Marques reports.
US State Department issues unprecedented ‘do not travel’ warning over coronavirus

The U.S. State Department has issued an unprecedented “do not travel” warning to U.S. citizens,...
Coronavirus: US to issue 'red warning' advising Americans against all international travel

The US state department is planning to advise Americans against all international travel in a new...
State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad' [Video]

State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad'

The State Department issued the Level 4 travel advisory on Thursday, telling Americans in certain terms: do not travel.

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory [Video]

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory

The department said citizens who choose to leave the U.S. anyway could be forced to remain abroad indefinitely.

