‘Will bring reforms in IPC, CrPC': Union Minister on Delhi gangrape case delay

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts were hanged till death at 5:30 am on March 20.

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who spoke on the delay in delivering justice, said that all loopholes in IPC and CrPC were revealed through the case.

"Quick punishment should be given in such matters.

Government wants to bring some changes in IPC and CrPC," he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also spoke on justice delayed.

"Justice was delayed but it has finally been delivered.

This is a message to those who think they can commit crimes and escape law," she said.

