Ex-Trump Adviser Bashes California Lockdown 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:55s - Published Ex-Trump Adviser Bashes California Lockdown An ex-Trump adviser went after California Governor Gavin Newsom after he. Declared a lockdown in California in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic



Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:46 Published 1 week ago