Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Wedding Rings

Jewelry Expert Critiques Celebrities' Wedding Rings

Master jeweler David Alan came by to break down and critique the trends defining the world of luxury wedding rings.

He looks at the wedding bands of some of today's biggest celebrities, including Offset, LeBron James, Kanye West, Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham, Henry Golding, Dwyane Wade, Denzel Washington, Russell Wilson, Russell Westbrook, Spike Lee, John Legend, Tyrese Gibson, Chance the Rapper, Pusha T, Gucci Mane, Iman Shumpert, Chris Paul, Barack Obama and more.

