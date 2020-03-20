Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Residents sing Chinese national anthem out of windows to celebrate no increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases

Residents sing Chinese national anthem out of windows to celebrate no increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Residents sing Chinese national anthem out of windows to celebrate no increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases

Residents sing Chinese national anthem out of windows to celebrate no increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases

Residents in Wuhan sang the Chinese national anthem out of their windows as no more new coronavirus cases in the city on March 18.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Residents sing Chinese national anthem out of windows to celebrate no increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases

Residents in Wuhan sang the Chinese national anthem out of their windows as no more new coronavirus cases in the city on March 18.

The video shows residents singing the national anthem and shouting "Wuhan Jiayou!

China Jiayou!" (Come on Wuhan!

Come on China!) out of their windows.

Wuhan reportedly has no more new coronavirus cases as of March 18.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases [Video]

Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases

The Chinese capital saw a record number of coronavirus cases imported from abroad, data released on Thursday showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day [Video]

How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.