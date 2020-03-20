Global  

Trump Working With Canada, Mexico To Stop Spread

Trump Working With Canada, Mexico To Stop Spread

Trump Working With Canada, Mexico To Stop Spread

During the Friday Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the Trump Administration revealed that, in agreement with Mexico, the U.S. southern border will be closed to nonessential travel, joining Canada in the measure, beginning at midnight on Saturday.

