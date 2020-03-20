Global  

Prince Albert of Monaco has 'mild' case of coronavirus The royal tested positive for the respiratory disease on Thursday March 19th but he's not feeling "that bad", though he needs to be cautious about his health due to previous medical issues.

He told People magazine: He told People magazine: Albert was tested anonymously on Monday March 16th because he didn't want any special treatment.

He told People magazine: Albert is hoping that he hasn't passed the virus on to his wife and children as he's been largely living and working at the royal palace, while the rest of his family are "up at the country house at Roc Agel".

