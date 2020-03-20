Bella Thorne worried for vulnerable mum amid coronavirus pandemic

Bella Thorne is growing increasingly concerned for her mother, who suffers from Crohn's disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Social Distancing Also Applies to Pets during Coronavirus Pandemic, Veterinarian Says



As the world is adapting to the new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local veterinarian says that people should also be taking precautions when it comes to pets. Credit: KTLA Duration: 04:18 Published now Doug Ford: Put Food Above Rent During Coronavirus Pandemic



Ontario Premier Doug Ford says people who are "down and out" during the COVID-19 pandemic should prioritize food over paying their rent. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:27 Published now