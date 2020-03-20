Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Social Distancing Also Applies to Pets during Coronavirus Pandemic, Veterinarian Says

Social Distancing Also Applies to Pets during Coronavirus Pandemic, Veterinarian Says

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 04:18s - Published < > Embed
Social Distancing Also Applies to Pets during Coronavirus Pandemic, Veterinarian Says

Social Distancing Also Applies to Pets during Coronavirus Pandemic, Veterinarian Says

As the world is adapting to the new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local veterinarian says that people should also be taking precautions when it comes to pets.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Social Distancing Also Applies to Pets during Coronavirus Pandemic, Veterinarian Says

[email protected] '[email protected] 'YOUR PET, YES AND HERE TO [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'YOUR PET, YES AND HERE TO [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ANSWER QUESTIONS AS LOCAL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ANSWER QUESTIONS AS LOCAL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ANSWER QUESTIONS AS LOCAL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'VETERINARIAN DOCTOR JEFFREY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'VETERINARIAN DOCTOR JEFFREY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'VETERINARIAN DOCTOR JEFFREY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WERBER JEFF GREAT TO SEE YOU [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WERBER JEFF GREAT TO SEE YOU [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WERBER JEFF GREAT TO SEE YOU [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CAN SEE NOT LET'S TALK DOGS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CAN SEE NOT LET'S TALK DOGS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CAN SEE NOT LET'S TALK DOGS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'AND CATS ARE PETS JUST IN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'AND CATS ARE PETS JUST IN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'AND CATS ARE PETS JUST IN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'GENERAL THERE'S THIS RUMOR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'GENERAL THERE'S THIS RUMOR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'GENERAL THERE'S THIS RUMOR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'GOING AROUND THAT THEY'RE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'GOING AROUND THAT THEY'RE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'GOING AROUND THAT THEY'RE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPREADING THE CROWD OF SOME [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPREADING THE CROWD OF SOME [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPREADING THE CROWD OF SOME [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'FURTHER THEY COVERED 19 IS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPREADING THE CROWD OF SOME [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'FURTHER THEY COVERED 19 IS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPECIES SPECIFIC NOW MUTATED [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'FURTHER THEY COVERED 19 IS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPECIES SPECIFIC NOW MUTATED [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'FURTHER THEY COVERED 19 IS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPECIES SPECIFIC NOW MUTATED [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'PROBABLY FROM AN ANIMAL THEY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPECIES SPECIFIC NOW MUTATED [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'PROBABLY FROM AN ANIMAL THEY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'PROBABLY FROM AN ANIMAL THEY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'THINK OF THAT AND AT THE VERY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'THINK OF THAT AND AT THE VERY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SUMMIT, ONE OF THE CHICKEN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'THINK OF THAT AND AT THE VERY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SUMMIT, ONE OF THE CHICKEN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CORONAVIRUSES CRISIS IN THE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SUMMIT, ONE OF THE CHICKEN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CORONAVIRUSES CRISIS IN THE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CORONAVIRUSES CRISIS IN THE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CORONAVIRUSES CRISIS IN THE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'PET WORLD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'PET WORLD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'PET WORLD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'YEARS.

BUT THIS ONE THE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'YEARS.

BUT THIS ONE THE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SPECIES PACIFIC SO YOUR DOG [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CAT CANNOT GET SICK FROM THIS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CAT CANNOT GET SICK FROM THIS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CORNER, LIARS.

[email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CAT CANNOT GET SICK FROM THIS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'CORNER, LIARS.

[email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] '



Recent related news from verified sources

Animal Shelters See Influx of Kids, Seniors Looking to Adopt or Foster Pets

The coronavirus pandemic is negatively impacting almost everyone in the world, but on the bright side...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

my__villa

My Villa RT @cityoftoronto: #SocialDistancing also applies to outdoor spaces including parks and playgrounds. Help protect yourself and others from… 2 minutes ago

Cindy3Gage

Cindy3 RT @TownOfMilton: Take a look at this graphic from the @NRPA_news about #SocialDistancing in public parks & trails. Keep in mind, social di… 5 minutes ago

carlosrof

Carlos R. Ferreira Social distancing also applies to pets during coronavirus pandemic, veterinarian says | KRQE News 13 https://t.co/qOoKe40PVY 20 minutes ago

TownOfMilton

Town of Milton Take a look at this graphic from the @NRPA_news about #SocialDistancing in public parks & trails. Keep in mind, soc… https://t.co/cTwAXii2nb 20 minutes ago

han_naenae

hannah’ RT @KHONnews: "The dog won't get sick, the cat won't get sick. However, the virus particles can live on them for awhile," Werber said. htt… 39 minutes ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News Social distancing also applies to pets during coronavirus pandemic, veterinarian says https://t.co/eOa4njcmOd 51 minutes ago

CW33

CW33 TV As the world is adapting to the new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, a veterinarian says people should… https://t.co/KgmQjF3ZoW 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bella Thorne worried for vulnerable mum amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Bella Thorne worried for vulnerable mum amid coronavirus pandemic

Bella Thorne is growing increasingly concerned for her mother, who suffers from Crohn's disease, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
JoJo performs a coronavirus-inspired rewrite of hit single 'Leave (Get Out)' [Video]

JoJo performs a coronavirus-inspired rewrite of hit single 'Leave (Get Out)'

JoJo performs a coronavirus-inspired rewrite of hit single 'Leave (Get Out)' The pop star has decided to rewrite her chart-topping track from 2004 in a bid to stress the importance of social distancing..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.