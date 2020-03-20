Global  

Philadelphia Police Honor Late Sgt. James O’Connor With Vehicle Procession

Philadelphia Police Honor Late Sgt. James O’Connor With Vehicle Procession

Philadelphia Police Honor Late Sgt. James O’Connor With Vehicle Procession

Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lined up at 11 a.m.

Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

LAW ENFORCEMENT FROMAROUND OUR AREA FOUND A WAY TOHONOR LATE PHILADELPHIA POLICESERGEANT JAMES O'CONNOR EVENTHOUGH THEY COULD NOT GATHERFOR A TRADITIONAL FUNERAL.HUNDREDS OF LAW ENFORCEMENTVEHICLES LINED UP AT 11:00 INNORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA THEYDROVE BY OTHER CONNOR'S HOUSEWHERE HIS FAMILY GATHER.O'CONNOR A 46 YEAR-OLD SWATOFFICER WAS SHOT AND KILLED INTHE LINE OF DUTY A WEEK AGO




