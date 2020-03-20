Philadelphia Police Honor Late Sgt. James O’Connor With Vehicle Procession 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published Philadelphia Police Honor Late Sgt. James O’Connor With Vehicle Procession Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lined up at 11 a.m. Friday in Northeast Philadelphia. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Police Honor Late Sgt. James O’Connor With Vehicle Procession LAW ENFORCEMENT FROMAROUND OUR AREA FOUND A WAY TOHONOR LATE PHILADELPHIA POLICESERGEANT JAMES O'CONNOR EVENTHOUGH THEY COULD NOT GATHERFOR A TRADITIONAL FUNERAL.HUNDREDS OF LAW ENFORCEMENTVEHICLES LINED UP AT 11:00 INNORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA THEYDROVE BY OTHER CONNOR'S HOUSEWHERE HIS FAMILY GATHER.O'CONNOR A 46 YEAR-OLD SWATOFFICER WAS SHOT AND KILLED INTHE LINE OF DUTY A WEEK AGO





