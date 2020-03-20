Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:41s - Published Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb Florida has reached more than 500 COVID-19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the passing of another person in Broward County.

