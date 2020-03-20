Grocery in Mantachie has food flying off the shelves

Possibility of holding classes over the internet.

Just getting groceries this week has become an issue for many folks.

Many grocery stores have been hit hard by the crowds in response to the pandemic.

Wtva's evan hensley joins us live from itawamba county with how one locally owned store is working to keep shelves stocked...... sams town market has only been around since the beginning of the year here in mantachie... and since it is the only place in town with fresh produce... shoppers have been coming in waves over the last week... ."

Sam farris - owner of sams town market "a lot of people are in a panic but we are here to provide some calm.

We have people to take care of this community and we are going to do that."

Sam farris says that business is booming... so much so that he is constantly restocking the shelves.

By 1 pm today, he had to restock the shelves twice... customers have come from all over.

"we are pulling in people from all throughout the area.

We have had folks from tupelo call in this morning.

Folks from as far away as alabama have come here to shop because everybody is looking for ground beef right now."

"we are built to suit the community of mantachie and the surrounding area and now we are feeding people from throughout the state."

Employees made several daily trips to distributors to get the things they need... "it has been very difficult to find supplies especially the last couple of days because these warehouses are not sure what they will be doing.

They have to figure out what there supplies are going to look like because they have to get it from elsewhere."

The pandemic has put the business on the map... but also means more work for its employees... "today we put limits on some of our supplies, to make sure it goes further.

So we can make it to the next truck.

A lot of people live paycheck to paycheck, we are living truck to truck right now."

Farris told me he has been doubling and tripling the numbers they had received in the previous months... and he doesn't expect this to stop anytime soon... reporting live in mantachie eh wtva 9 news...