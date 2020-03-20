Gun stores seeing spike in sales amid coronavirus pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL
Across the county, as coronavirus fears increase, it seems to be having a ripple effect.

Gun store owners report sales spiking.

Across the country, as coronavirus fears increase... it seems to be having a ripple effect... gun store owners report sales spiking.

Action news now morning anchor julia yarbough reports: business - almost as usual for local gun shop - downrange.

" if you're coming for target practice - you won't find that - it's closed - it's non essential" but for those looking to purchase a gun... transactions are still taking place.

You still have a ten day waiting period - and right now, owners say inventory is moving fast - especially ammunition.

"right now is what we're being told is about 120-150 days out for manufactures of ammunition for how many people bought" under his stay at home order, governor newsom called for non essential businesses to close.

"this is a moment we need to make tough decision" so how is a gun store - essential??

"store owners say they can stay open in this stay at home order, because they supply uniforms and gear to law enforcement and first responders...chic o police, butte county sheriff's dept, cal fire and more."

"we deal with public safety, we have contracts with different agencies and we need to provide them with uniforms, gear, eqwuipment ammunition, firearms" the gun range - archery and other training - closed for now.

One customer i spoke with says... neither the coronavirus pandemic or the stay at home order makes him uneasy... but what does - is a sense of "panic" hitting many others.

"that's what we're seeing here with ammunition down, there's not much on the shelves, there's usually a lot more rifles on the wall right now because people are panicking and buying things."

Julia yarbough, action news now, coverge you can count on."

And the fbi's national instant criminal background check system saw a 73 percent rise in background checks in february -- when compared to february 2019.

The ammunition website ammo- dot-com said it saw a 222-percent increase in transactions



