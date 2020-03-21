Restaurants Adapting To Statewide Health Order

Customers.

At the po boy factory they;re only taking curb side and to go orders in light of the corona virus so people can still support small businesses.

Tiffiny, waitress "most of us have been here for years.

We've all been through thick and thin together and we'll get through this together," tiffiny has been a waitress at po boy factory for nearly 20 years.

She told me she's noticed a lot of changes since corona virus was confirmed in north alabama.

Tiffiny, waitress "it's different.

We're learning and it's a learning curve.

We're doing the best we can.

We have great customers that are always understanding," the state health order went into effect thursday at 5 p-m - and lasts until early april.

But one thing tiffiny wants people to know is that they're still open.

Tiffiny, waitress "please support your small, local businesses like us.

We are struggling to keep the doors open, just to keep afloat.

Every little bit helps.

Every order helps.

Every small purchase you do helps," already shot employees say their biggest concern is whether or not they'll be able to stay open or closed but for now they want to stay open and give you those smiles you so deserve.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.