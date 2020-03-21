Banks close lobby doors to customers in wake of pandemic

Key) following suit with banks around the country, banks here in southern oregon are beginning to close their lobby doors.

The people's bank has restrictd lobby access to customer's with scheduled appointments and essential bank employees.

Their biggest concern is keeping everyone safe, from customers to staff, during the coronavirus pandemic.

(take ken key) ken trautman says, "we're still open for business.

All the things we normally do we're doing behind the lines, we're just trying to be more cautious.

We want this to go as fast as it can and get over.

We need to get back to normal business."

(topic key) the people's bank is encouraging customers to use their online banking tools and ensures them their is money is very