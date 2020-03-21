Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Banks close lobby doors to customers in wake of pandemic

Banks close lobby doors to customers in wake of pandemic

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Banks close lobby doors to customers in wake of pandemic

Banks close lobby doors to customers in wake of pandemic

Banks around Southern Oregon are shutting their lobby doors for the safety of both their customers and their employees.

They will remain open and encourage customers to use online banking tools.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Banks close lobby doors to customers in wake of pandemic

Key) following suit with banks around the country, banks here in southern oregon are beginning to close their lobby doors.

The people's bank has restrictd lobby access to customer's with scheduled appointments and essential bank employees.

Their biggest concern is keeping everyone safe, from customers to staff, during the coronavirus pandemic.

(take ken key) ken trautman says, "we're still open for business.

All the things we normally do we're doing behind the lines, we're just trying to be more cautious.

We want this to go as fast as it can and get over.

We need to get back to normal business."

(topic key) the people's bank is encouraging customers to use their online banking tools and ensures them their is money is very




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.