Emergency loan fund created in Lane County

News its a tough time for local businesses everywhere-- in lane county-- there*is some aid on the way... small businesses are elligable for loans up to 30 thousand dollars.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg is in the studio with the details, chris?

Matt-- new rules aiming to curb coronavirus spread are quick changing-- and businesses are doing their best to keep up.

We've seen lots of restaurants turn to delivery and take-out... and designated restaurant pick-up parking spots are dotting downtown eugene.

But for some businesses, that may not be enough... "it's scary.

I don't know what to do and i don't know what to think or what to belive."

Closed for the forseeable future-- the sound of tattoo machines in anchored ink tattoos is replaced with silence... "financially, tattoo artists in general stand to lose everything."

13 artists out of work-- technically, self-employed... with questionable access to unemployement benefits.

" if the government doesn't help them, it's going to destroy this business and many other businesses like it."

As employees look for answers... so to do business owners... hoping to keep the lights on.

"they are still going to have operational costs that they have to figure out how to pay.

Without the cash flow from regular business, this loan is going to help bridge that gap for them."

Lane county, eugene and springfield have pooled 400 thousand dollars for emergency small business loans... 120 thousand of which is for businesses outside of the eugene- springfield area.

"i think our community is full of optimistic and resilent employees and employers.

But they are feeling this pretty immediately.

This is not something that is going to take a few weeks to sink in.

It's already sinking in."

The loans come with 2 percent interest-- and payments deferred for six months.

Even with resources available... the struggle to stay open-- continues.

"we're gonna have each other's back and we are gonna pull through this."

Applications can be submitted at the website on the bottom of your screen... starting noon on sunday.

They are available on a first come first served basis... and demand*is expected to outstrip supply.

Live in the studio, i'm chris lueneburg kezi 9 news.