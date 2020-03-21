Making Protective Gear At Home 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:44s - Published Making Protective Gear At Home Oak Park, Illinois resident Dima Ali was inspired and took her sewing machine out of storage after learning a hospital in Washington started the ‘100 Million Mask Challenge’ To fight the spread of COVID-19. She hopes Illinois will follow and provide materials so more people can help.

