Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Making Protective Gear At Home

Making Protective Gear At Home

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Making Protective Gear At Home

Making Protective Gear At Home

Oak Park, Illinois resident Dima Ali was inspired and took her sewing machine out of storage after learning a hospital in Washington started the ‘100 Million Mask Challenge’ To fight the spread of COVID-19.

She hopes Illinois will follow and provide materials so more people can help.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Laughter in the Time of a Pandemic - Why South Africans Are Joking About Coronavirus

[The Conversation Africa] Almost immediately after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South...
allAfrica.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dar_v1n

Arvin Today I helped 2 essential personnel: A truck driver & infection prevention nurse. One hasn’t slept in 72 hours & t… https://t.co/osLHesbQXY 1 hour ago

Ora93020862

Ora @MissTaken2050 @mattgaetz How are other countries doing better? We have businesses making protective gear and we a… https://t.co/4EnWWKLSC8 1 hour ago

Arunimsen

/\₹uN!m$€n RT @Bhakti1255: I personally don't know a single doctor or nurse who is deliberately staying home or shying away from duties at this time o… 3 hours ago

Bhakti1255

Bhakti 🇮🇳🇺🇸/ भक्ति 👩🏻‍⚕️ I personally don't know a single doctor or nurse who is deliberately staying home or shying away from duties at thi… https://t.co/XMdcjpuyFf 4 hours ago

palumboliu

David Palumbo-Liu RT @mldauber: Nurses are making personal protective gear out of scraps that they find at Home Depot, and these monsters just praise Trump a… 7 hours ago

ShehryarSpeaks

Cornered Tiger RT @ShanRizvi: New York City Mayor De Blasio is making it clear that hospitals do not have the protective gear required to deal with this c… 10 hours ago

ShanRizvi

Shan Rizvi New York City Mayor De Blasio is making it clear that hospitals do not have the protective gear required to deal wi… https://t.co/kpGXKg0N2J 10 hours ago

mldauber

Michele Dauber Nurses are making personal protective gear out of scraps that they find at Home Depot, and these monsters just prai… https://t.co/trdmdkipcA 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19 [Video]

How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19

If you live with someone who's exhibiting mild symptoms of the coronavirus, prepare to ride it out with them at home. That's because most people won't qualify for testing unless they’ve been in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.