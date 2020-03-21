Fire department to keep responding to all calls

Sherman.

The moores mill fire department says it will run out of supplies in 11 days and have to stop responding to some calls for help.

The moores mill volunteer fire department called an emergency meeting tonight where they considered reducing the calls they respond to now in order to preserve supplies for later.

Firefighters voted to keep responding to all the calls to serve the community.

During tonight's vote, some firefighters voiced their opinions, saying they think they should save the resources for medical calls in the district only.

Others say they signed up to respond to all calls including medical calls outside of the district and they dont plan on stopping.

Right now the fire department says it has seen an increase in calls of people being sick.

Zachary trulson - moores mill fire department "we are running extremely low on n-95 masks and at the current rate that we are using them, we should be out of them in approximately 11 days.

Once that happens, then we are going to have to stop responding to any flu-like symptoms patients or any patient that might have been exposed to the coronavirus" the fire department is asking people to donate any extra health supplies they might have.

