Unemployment claims surge in California during COVID-19 pandemic

ORDERS TAKING ATREMENDOUS TOLL ONTHE ECONOMY...THE ORDER HASPROMPTED THE CLOSUREOF ALL NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES..JP MORGAN CHASE ISESTIMATING QUARTER 2WILL SEE NEGATIVE 14PERCENT GDP GROWTH..ACTION NEWS REPORTERCHRISTOPHER SALAS ISLIVE IN MONTEREYWITH MORE ON THEECONOMIC IMPACT OFCOVID-19WELL D IT'S PRETTYHAUNTING HERE INDOWNTOWN MONTEREY..FRIDAY NIGHTS ARENORMALLY VERY BUSY ONALVARADO STREET..AND THERE IS NO ONEOUT HERE...AS MANY OF THESE BARS..

AND BUSINESSES HACLOSED THEIR DOORS..RESULTING INTHOUSANDS OF LOSTJOBS..I SPOKE WITH THECALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENTDEVELOPMENTDEPARTMENT TODAY..AND THEY SAY THEY'VESEEN ANUNPRECEDENTED NUMBEROF UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE CLAIMS OVERTHE PAST WEEK..THEY REPORT WEEKLYCLAIM DATA..AND THE MOST RECENTDATA IS FOR THE WEEKENDING MARCH 14..THEY PROCESSED 58-THOUSAND CLAIMS..COMPARED TO 43THOUSANDN THE WEEKBEFORE..AND IT'S 17 THOUSANDMORE THAN THEAVERAGE ..THEY EXPECT THESENUMBERS TOSUBSTANTIALLY INCREA..AGAIN THEY DON'T HAVEINFO FOR THIS WEEK YET..BUT GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM SAID ONWEDNESDAY...THE EDD SAW 80,000UNEMPLOYMENTAPPLICATIONS FOR JUSTTUESDAY..WE DON'T YET HAVECOUNTY NUMBERS..THOSE WILL COME OUTIN A COUPLE MONTHS..STATE WIDE...ACCORDING TO A RECENTREPORT...UP TO 2 MILLION LEISUREAND HOSPITALITYWORKERS COULD LOSETHEIR JOBS.HERE'S WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW IF YOU'REFILING FORUNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE ...THE EDD ENCOURAGESYOU SHOULD FILEONLINE..YOU CAN DO IT FROMYOUR PHONE OR YOURCOMPUTER..AS FOR HOW MUCHYOU'LL RECEIVE..IT'S DETERMINED BYYOUR HOW MUCH YOUMADE ..BUT IT'S CAPPED AT UPTO A MAXIMUM OF $450PER WEEK.BENEFITS ARE AVAILABLEFOR UP TO 26 WEEKS.IN RESPONSE TO TCORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC,GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOMISSUED AN EXECUTIVE ORDERTHAT WAIVES THE ONE-WEEK UNPAID WAITINGPERIOD TO COLLECTUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.DAN BACK TO YOU.YOU CAN FIND MORE OFTHOSE RESOURCESCHRISTOPHER TALKEDABOUT ON OURWEBSITE..KSBW DOT COM.

