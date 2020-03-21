Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: English city of Bath deserted after Boris shuts pubs, clubs and restaurants

Coronavirus: English city of Bath deserted after Boris shuts pubs, clubs and restaurants

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: English city of Bath deserted after Boris shuts pubs, clubs and restaurants

Coronavirus: English city of Bath deserted after Boris shuts pubs, clubs and restaurants

The streets of the English city of Bath were deserted on Friday night after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed all pubs, clubs and restaurants to stem the outbreak of coronavirus.

"It's usually teeming with tourists, students and evening revellers," said the filter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.