Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Bollywood singer has been booked for negligence.

Kanika is said to have stayed at Taj Hotel and attended multiple functions in Lucknow.

Kanika had returned from London and organised a party at the five-star hotel which was attended by around 100 guests.

Kanika reportedly hid her travel history from the authorities.

Kanika has been slammed by several celebrities for her 'irresponsible' behaviour.

