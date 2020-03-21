Watch how Italians & Parisians are turning to music amid coronavirus lockdown

Italy is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

People have been ordered to stay at home to contain spreading of the virus.

All Italian radio stations played national anthem and popular Italian songs on Friday morning.

Italian quarantined listeners amplified music by putting loudspeakers at windows.

So far, Italy has recorded over 3,000 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, People in France paid musical tribute to medical professionals fighting coronavirus.

France is also under lockdown due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

For the fourth straight night, Parisians opened apartment windows and applauded.

To mark the closure of all restaurants, people also raised toasts from their balconies.

Globally, deaths have crossed 10,000 and infections 250,000 due to coronavirus.