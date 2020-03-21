Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:52s - Published Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News Delhi CM says may lockdown Capital if need arises; Limited DTC buses to ply on Janata Curfew Sunday; Railways discourages travel as 12 COVID 19 + patients used trains last week; SC to hear plea on removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters; UP govt cuts down massively on Ayodhya Ram Navami celebrations and more news #Covid_19 #CoronaStopKaroNa #RamNavami 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this