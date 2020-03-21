Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Uttar Pradesh government announced shutting of metro and bus services in the state on March 22.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said bus services will be suspended in the state for 22 March in view of 'janta curfew'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a janta curfew on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Adityanath also announced that labourers and daily wage workers will be compensated.