Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:51s - Published < > Embed
Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Uttar Pradesh government announced shutting of metro and bus services in the state on March 22.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said bus services will be suspended in the state for 22 March in view of 'janta curfew'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a janta curfew on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Adityanath also announced that labourers and daily wage workers will be compensated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.