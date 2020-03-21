Report: U.S. Officials Started Briefing Trump On Pandemic In January 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published Report: U.S. Officials Started Briefing Trump On Pandemic In January By the start of February, most of the president's daily intelligence briefings were on the serious threat of coronavirus, The Washington Post reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this