I Know This Much Is True on HBO - Official Trailer

I Know This Much Is True on HBO - Official Trailer

I Know This Much Is True on HBO - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True starring Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Aisling Franciosi!

Release Date: April 27, 2020 on HBO I Know This Much Is True is an HBO miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.

It stars Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Aisling Franciosi.

