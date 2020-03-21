Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canada working with airlines to bring stranded citizens home: Trudeau

Canada working with airlines to bring stranded citizens home: Trudeau

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Canada working with airlines to bring stranded citizens home: Trudeau

Canada working with airlines to bring stranded citizens home: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said his government was working with airline companies to return Canadians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Canada working with airlines to bring stranded citizens home: Trudeau

"We won't be able to reach everyone, but we're going to do our best to help those we can," Trudeau told reporters outside his home in Ottawa, where he is currently holed up with his family.

Trudeau said the first rescue flight - operated by Air Canada - would depart Morocco this weekend, and that others would be announced in the coming days.

Asked who would foot the bill, Trudeau stressed that individuals had to pay for their travel but that the government would work with the airlines to ensure a "responsible" price.

"We will be there to help the airlines if needed in order to cover their costs for those flights, but we expect that Canadians who have to return pay for their ticket," he added.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lyndondemers

LYNDON DEMERS RT @karinagould: We will be working with airlines to make commercial flights available for as many Canadians as possible - all Canadians ov… 22 seconds ago

LarryCarps96

Lawrence Micarps RT @FP_Champagne: OFFICIAL ADVICE TO CANADIANS ABROAD: Canada is working with Canadian airlines and other countries to provide access to… 3 minutes ago

hannahkeiko

Hannah Jackson Coronavirus: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens https://t.co/bqO8eSmVkM 41 minutes ago

NRCan

Natural Resources RT @Transport_gc: The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to provide access to commercial flights to help bring #Canadia… 51 minutes ago

chechimartinez

Chechimartinez Coronavirus: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens @CanBorder @CancilleriaCol… https://t.co/POadA56PG2 53 minutes ago

TheHealthyTO

Healthy Torontonians Coronavirus: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens https://t.co/hnmUE6Sz6m https://t.co/LwwAUnJudF 1 hour ago

vgcancino

Guillermo Cancino Coronavirus: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens https://t.co/djqZFDftne 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.