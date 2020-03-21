Canada working with airlines to bring stranded citizens home: Trudeau

"We won't be able to reach everyone, but we're going to do our best to help those we can," Trudeau told reporters outside his home in Ottawa, where he is currently holed up with his family.

Trudeau said the first rescue flight - operated by Air Canada - would depart Morocco this weekend, and that others would be announced in the coming days.

Asked who would foot the bill, Trudeau stressed that individuals had to pay for their travel but that the government would work with the airlines to ensure a "responsible" price.

"We will be there to help the airlines if needed in order to cover their costs for those flights, but we expect that Canadians who have to return pay for their ticket," he added.