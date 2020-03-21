Albanian PM: Army Will Use Tear Gas On Curfew Breakers, Including The Elderly

The Albanian government has deployed the army to enforce a strict 40-hour curfew starting on Saturday.

According to Reuters, it's to fight the coronavirus after people widely flouted previous measures aimed at stemming its spread.

So far, 76 people have tested positive for the coronavirus with two deaths recorded.

Officials want to avert a sudden jump in infections that would strain limited public health services.

In a rare show of unity, Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition leader Lulzim Basha appealed to people to respect the 40-hour lockdown starting at 1 p.m.

Police and the Armed Forces will use force against whoever breaks the law, including pensioners, and will use water canons and tear gas if need be.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama Social media live feed