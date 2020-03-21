Global  

Finance Says Germany Preparing 150 Billion Supplementary Budget

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the government was readying a supplementary budget of 150 billion euros ($160 billion), as part of a broader funding package to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“A hundred and fifty billion is a large amount, but it gives us the flexibility that we now need,” Scholz said.

