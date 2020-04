Philadelphia Weather: Sunny For Most Of Sunday 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:34s - Published Lauren Casey reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Sunny For Most Of Sunday THE CITY SAID ROUTINEMAINTENANCE AND REPAIR ISEXEMPTED FROM THE ORDER AND MAYCONTINUE..IT'S THE FIRST WEEKEND OFSPRING, FLOWERS BLOOMINGDILWORTH.IT'S STARTING TO LOOK LIKESPRING AROUND THE CITY, TREES ABLOOMING, FLOWERS BLOOM,TEMPERATURES WERE BLOOMING.THIS TIME YESTERDAY WE WERE INTHE 70's AND 80's.BUT MUCH COOLER ON BACK SIDE OFA STRONG COLD FRONT THAT DIDMOVE THROUGH LAST NIGHT.BUT IT'S STILL A PLEASANT ANDSEASONABLE PART TO THE WEEKEND.NOT A CLOUD IN THE SKY IN CENTERCITY.AND WE'RE AT 53 RIGHT NOW.A BIT OF A NORTHEAST WIND AROUNDSIX MILES AN HOUR, A LITTLE BITCHILLIER, WE'RE AT 48 INREADING, 40 MOUNT POCONO, SAMECASE ALONG THE COAST, 49 INATLANTIC CITY, 46 IN WILDWOOD,CHECK OUT THE TEMPERATUREDEPARTURE OVER LAST 24 HOURS, ATTHE SHORE, 33 COOLER FROM THISTIME NOW FROM YESTERDAY INATLANTIC CITY DOWN 24 DEGREES INPHILADELPHIA.WE DID HAVE A BIT OF A BREEZEKICK IN EARLIER WIND SPEEDSRELAXED A LITTLE BIT.AS WE HEAD TO OVERNIGHT.RELATIVELY LIGHT WIND, CLEAR SKYCONDITIONS AND CHILLYTEMPERATURES WE'LL GET DOWN TO33 OVERNIGHT TONIGHT.STORMSCAN 3 SHOWING US QUIETCONDITIONS AS HAS BEEN THE CASETHROUGHOUT THE DAY.OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM IS QUICKLYMATERIALIZING OUT OF THESOUTHERN PLAINS, WE'LL BE AROBUST AND MOISTURE LAID ENZYMESCONTINUING TO GATHER MOISTURECROSS THE NEGOTIATION GULF OFMEXICO.TOMORROW, SUNSHINE AND PATCHYCLOUDS, TEMPERATURES IN THE 40'sTOMORROW, COOLER WITH THE HIGHTEMPERATURE AT 47.FUTURE WEATHER SHOWING US AHEADHEADING THROUGHOUT THE DAY,NOTHING GOING ON, SOME DO HAVE ACHANCE FOR SPRING SNOW.CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?AS WE HEAD INTO TOMORROW NIGHT,EARLY MORNING HOURS ON MONDAY, ITHINK EITHER WE COULD SEEPASSING YOU SNOW SHOWER CALORIER CLOSER TO THE CITY, OTHER THANTHAT WE'LL SEE THE WARMER AIRBUILDING IN AND ADVANCE OF THISSYSTEM, IT WILL CHANGE PRESIPCLOSER TO THE CITY INTO THERAIN, AND BUT THE LEHIGH VALLEYAND POCONOS WILL HAVE A PERIODOF A WINTERY MIX AND SNOW FORTHE FIRST HALF OF THE DAY ONMONDAY'S THAT COULD ACCUMULATEESPECIALLY IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS,MOST IT WILL BE A PURE RAINEVENT BUT A LOT AT THAT.WE'LL SEE PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINHEADING INTO MONDAY AFTERNOONAND EVENING BEFORE CLEARING OUTAS WE HEAD TO TUESDAY MORNING,THEN OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEMARRIVES WEDNESDAY WITH EVEN MORERAIN, BUT AGAIN, WE COULD SEEMEASURABLE SNOW THISCONCENTRATED MAINLY TO CARBONAND MONROE, THE POCONOS MAYBECOULD SEE SPOTTY ACCUMULATIONSOUT TOWARDS BERKS AND THE LEHIGHVALLEY THAT WOULD BE VERYMINIMAL BUT OF COURSE, SNOW HASBEEN HARD TO GET THIS SEASON,WE'VE ONLY HAD .3 OF AN INCH OFSNOWFALL AT PHL AND LOOKS LIKEGOING DOWN AS OUR SECOND LEASTSNOWY SEASON ON RECORD.BUT AS I MENTIONED WITH THESETWO SYSTEMS, MOST WILL BE SEEINGPURELY RAINFALL, AS WE HEAD INTOMONDAY, SOME OF US PICKING UP ANIN TOUCH OF RAINFALL, SECONDARYSYSTEM THESE TWO COMBINED MONDAYAND WEDNESDAY, WE COULD BEPICKING UP CLOSE TO TWO INCHESOF RAINFALL ACROSS THE AREA.SO EXPECTING A PRETTY UNSETTLEDNEXT WEEK, WE'LL HAVE A DRY DAYMAINLY DRAY MAYBE A SPOTTY





You Might Like

Tweets about this