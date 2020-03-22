Global  

National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

More than 4,000 National Guard soldiers have been deployed across the country.

In Sacramento, dozens of them were helping food banks distribute food.

Marlee Ginter tells us the soldiers are filling in for volunteers who have been sent home.

