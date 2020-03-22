Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lee’s Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist

Lee’s Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Lee’s Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist
Lee’s Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lee’s Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist

Those big numbers.

Lee runner christian noble might not have been able to compete in his first ncaa division ii indoor track national championships last week.

However, that hasn't stopped him from being listed as one of the top three track athletes in division ii.

After an abrupt finish to the indoor season, noble ranked number one in the 3-thousand meter and number 2 in the 5-thousand meter nationally.

He also finished in the top 15 of all time for division ii in both events.

The lee senior says adding the national award to his region and conference athlete of the year awards would help validate the short season.

Christian noble: "we didn't really get to close that chapter of indoor, so i think getting that would kind of help, in that in this weird time of not finishing indoor, and not being able to run outdoor.

It would really just put the period on the page and solidify that i could have done something really cool at the national meet."

We'll be right back with a final look




You Might Like


Tweets about this

catalyst4fitnes

sharon chamberlin RT @catalyst4fitnes: Lee's Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist https://t.co/FwH55Kuosc 2 days ago

catalyst4fitnes

sharon chamberlin Lee's Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist https://t.co/FwH55Kuosc 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.