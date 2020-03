Number Of Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise Across The Delaware Valley

SPRING SNOW COMING UP.THANKS, MATT.6:02 ACROSS AMERICADOCTORS AND NURSES SAY THEY DONOT HAVE EQUIPMENT NEEDED TOFIGHT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.AT THE WHITE HOUSE YESTERDAYPRESIDENT TRUMP INSISTED HELPIS STILL COMING.ACCORD TO GO CBS NEWS MORETHAN 24,000 CASES HAVE BEENREPORTED NATIONWIDE, 300PEOPLE HAVE DIED, AND,VICE-PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYSTHAT 195,000 AMERICANS HAVEBEEN TESTED, AT STATE RUNSITES ACROSS THE NATION.SENATORS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATETHE TERMS OF AN EXPANSIVESTIMULUS PACKAGE, A POSSIBLEVOTE COULD TAKE PLACETOMORROW, AND WORLDWIDE THENUMBER OF THE INFECT PEOPLEHAVE BALLOONED TO MORE THAN303,000.HERE AT HOME NOW, NEWJERSEY REPORTS 1,327 KENTUCKYINDIVIDUAL 19 CASES, INCLUDING16 DEATHS.PENNSYLVANIA HAS 371 CASES,