Liam Gallagher encourages fans to wash hands by reworking song lyrics

Liam Gallagher has reworked the lyrics for Oasis classics 'Wonderwall', 'Supersonic' and 'Champagne Supernova' in a bid to encourage people to wash their hands in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

