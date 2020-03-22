Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day

Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day

Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day

The Royal family have been sharing Mother's Day messages online amid a difficult time as many families stay apart this year while the country tackles the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexHamlynHyde

Alex Hamlyn-Hyde Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day: https://t.co/1KGQuFmFHU via @AOLdotUK 4 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day - ITV News https://t.co/wYtfwvMeY9 4 hours ago

1realworld8

Little-Lee RT @itvnews: Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day https://t.co/AXNkYhAAO8 https://t.co/171Dw7IaAY 5 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Royals share messages amid 'difficult time' on Mother's Day https://t.co/Bk6sxmlCAz 5 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day https://t.co/AXNkYhAAO8 https://t.co/171Dw7IaAY 5 hours ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " Royals share messages amid ‘difficult time’ on Mother’s Day https://t.co/ur80vVt61u " | via @itvnews https://t.co/bPu2QfNVcc 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.