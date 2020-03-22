Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Deji Sadiq Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic To prevent further spread of the virus, the government impo… https://t.co/mZn2U2UPAJ 4 hours ago Monicatwit RT @ultrascanhumint: Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic: Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic. To p… 10 hours ago Ultrascan HUMINT Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic: Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic. T… https://t.co/QI2ajPczyj 10 hours ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic: To prevent further spread of the virus,… https://t.co/ItblI4q9UN 17 hours ago