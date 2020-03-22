Placido Domingo, Family In Self-Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the Spanish opera singer said he had gone into self isolation with his family.

We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive.

Placido Domingo Facebook post Spain is struggling to contain Europe’s second worst outbreak of the coronavirus after Italy, with over 28,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths.