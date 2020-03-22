Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he has COVID-19, as the number of U.S. cases of the respiratory disease grows.