Top 10 Anticipated Anime of Spring 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:48s - Published < > Embed
Time to welcome in the new season with a bang!

Join Ashley as he counts down the anime being released this spring that have us the most excited.

Time to welcome in the new season with a bang!

Join Ashley as he counts down the anime being released this spring that have us the most excited.

Our countdown included the likes of "Fruits Basket Season Two", "Tower of God", "Food Wars Season Five" "My Next Life As a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom!", "My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season Three", “BNA Brand New Animal”, and more!




