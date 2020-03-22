National Guard Forces To Be Activated For Coronavirus Assistance To States

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that additional US National Guard forces will be activated in California, New York, and Washington.

They'll assist the hardest-hit states in responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The president also announced the government would provide resources like tens of thousands of masks, gowns, and ventilators.

According to Business Insider, the National Guard troops will also install medical stations in the states.

The resources come after back-and-forth jabs from Trump and governors from the affected states.

Previously, Trump had urged them to try and source supplies independently before asking the administration to step in.