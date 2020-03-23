Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining

'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining

'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it was "too bad" that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was in isolation after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining

Romney and fellow Utah Senator Mike Lee, both Republicans, said on Sunday they would self-quarantine after having spent time with Senator Rand Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

At least four others in the Senate have self-quarantined.

They are: Republicans Cory Gardner, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott and Ted Cruz who has since returned to work on Capitol Hill.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JezebelJo

Jezebel RT @JoeBiden: On March 6th, Donald Trump claimed: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” That was a flat-out lie then, and it’s still… 2 seconds ago

littlefish513

LaurieF RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Anyone else feel like this press Conference is being held to educate Trump while he’s a captive audience? First clarif… 2 seconds ago

wvpet3

Donna Wilson RT @HeidiNBC: 👉NEWS: U.S. docs, nurses & hospitals send letter to Trump: "Immediately use the DPA to increase the domestic production of… 2 seconds ago

gsparkler

Gail Storm RT @emptywheel: Admittedly, I only watched that presser on the Wall of Plato's Twitter Cave. But do I have this right? Trump says bailing… 3 seconds ago

shawnelampron

Shawn Lampron RT @paulkrugman: This isn't 9/11, when people rallied around a president they assumed would serve the nation's interest (and who used that… 3 seconds ago

Anniemals11

🇺🇸 Annie 🇺🇸 Americans getting checks in the mail makes President Trump look good. Pelosi and Schumer CAN NOT have that. They do… https://t.co/2rM2rQcrHX 3 seconds ago

tricia_fierro

Jessie's Girl🥀 RT @maggieNYT: “Romney’s in isolation? Geeeeee - that’s too bad,” Trump says, unable to resist the very poorly-timed dig. 3 seconds ago

Flyinjunkie2

Mandy @ScottPresler @realDonaldTrump And they will get more along with other hospials around the country!! Thank you Pres… https://t.co/G39NNl6zlv 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.