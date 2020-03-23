'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:29s - Published 'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it was "too bad" that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was in isolation after possible exposure to the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Gee, that's too bad' - Trump on Romney self-quarantining Romney and fellow Utah Senator Mike Lee, both Republicans, said on Sunday they would self-quarantine after having spent time with Senator Rand Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine. At least four others in the Senate have self-quarantined. They are: Republicans Cory Gardner, Lindsey Graham, Rick Scott and Ted Cruz who has since returned to work on Capitol Hill.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jezebel RT @JoeBiden: On March 6th, Donald Trump claimed: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” That was a flat-out lie then, and it’s still… 2 seconds ago LaurieF RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Anyone else feel like this press Conference is being held to educate Trump while he’s a captive audience? First clarif… 2 seconds ago Donna Wilson RT @HeidiNBC: 👉NEWS: U.S. docs, nurses & hospitals send letter to Trump: "Immediately use the DPA to increase the domestic production of… 2 seconds ago Gail Storm RT @emptywheel: Admittedly, I only watched that presser on the Wall of Plato's Twitter Cave. But do I have this right? Trump says bailing… 3 seconds ago Shawn Lampron RT @paulkrugman: This isn't 9/11, when people rallied around a president they assumed would serve the nation's interest (and who used that… 3 seconds ago 🇺🇸 Annie 🇺🇸 Americans getting checks in the mail makes President Trump look good. Pelosi and Schumer CAN NOT have that. They do… https://t.co/2rM2rQcrHX 3 seconds ago Jessie's Girl🥀 RT @maggieNYT: “Romney’s in isolation? Geeeeee - that’s too bad,” Trump says, unable to resist the very poorly-timed dig. 3 seconds ago Mandy @ScottPresler @realDonaldTrump And they will get more along with other hospials around the country!! Thank you Pres… https://t.co/G39NNl6zlv 3 seconds ago