State, NYC At 'War' With Coronavirus

mckinley brooks RT @JohnnyBlkshrt: 1) As many of you know I live in a mid-western state,in a rural community. Today my daughter (who has 2 small children a… 3 seconds ago

George Lincoln RT @Heat_Miser2: Best part of the #coronavirus task force updates? @realDonaldTrump made it clear, the governors run their show. @POTUS d… 4 seconds ago

Switch RT @TwitchIceC: Sad to put this on the TL If you know me at all/been in my streams Id never ask for money and most of the time I try spread… 7 seconds ago

SurabhiBeauty 🦋 RT @NewIndianXpress: #Covid_19india | After a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of States by Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secret… 34 seconds ago

RadioHouse RT @jennycohn1: “[T]he people of Costa Mesa are now left to wonder if everyone infected with Coronavirus will be housed in a dilapidated fo… 51 seconds ago

Pak Voters RT @SamiRamadani1: Lorries packed with medical supplies destined for Iran, to fight Coronavirus, are being stopped by #Romania & #Bulgaria… 57 seconds ago

SoCo Baseball RT @NVBaseballMag: In today's editorial, the mag's Joey Kamide asks the state government (@GovernorVA) along with the @VHSL_ and @GO_VISAA… 57 seconds ago