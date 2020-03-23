Global  

State, NYC At 'War' With Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
As of 8 p.m.

On Sunday all non-essential workers have been ordered to stay home.

This as Gov.

Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announce the next steps to battle the spread of the virus.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

