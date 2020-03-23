Global  

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Due to the coronavirus spread, Judge Clay Jenkins ordered that Dallas County is to shelter-in-place starting Monday.

