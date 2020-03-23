Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Orders Residents To Shelter-In-Place Starting Monday

Blake Dorman RT @BlakeFox4News: GRAPHICS: These are the models Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is referencing in justifying the stay at home order. htt… 33 seconds ago

Howling Mad Murdock Resists🌊 RT @AMHotFlash: WATCH LIVE: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday will be issuing an order requiring residents to ‘shelter in place.’… 1 minute ago

Angela Hathway RT @CollinDems: “If we do nothing, Texas hospitals are projected to be overloaded by April 13th.” - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, 3/22/… 2 minutes ago

Mike Humphries RT @KENS5: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a "shelter-in-place" order at a press conference Sunday. https://t.co/kI3v15zMWe 3 minutes ago

Erika Lopez RT @KHOU: As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23, all of Dallas County will be under a shelter-in-place order — the first county in Texas to do… 3 minutes ago

Alex is staying at home. 💪 RT @AGKarlRacine: I support Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ shelter in place directive. We need to order the same in the District of Co… 4 minutes ago

nataliecorn RT @alexlcorn: DALLAS - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a stay-at-home order for the county starting at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, M… 4 minutes ago